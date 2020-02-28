Bruce Alan Branham, 57, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mr. Branham worked as a computer scientist for 35 plus years at NSWC in Dahlgren and James Bimen Associates. He was an avid guitar player and baseball fan. He also enjoyed home improvement projects, vacationing with his family, and coaching his kids' sports teams. Survivors include his wife, Betsy Bergman Branham; children Adam (Haley Ruff), Emily, Alex, and Andrew Branham; mother Ada Branham; siblings Michael Branham (Robin) and Sandra Manuel (Pres); brother-in-laws Rick Bergman (Elisabeth) and Scott Turnbull; sister-in-law Bobbe Warrick (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Branham; and sister-in-law Marta Turnbull. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.