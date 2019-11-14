Carol Jane Branham, 75, of King George, VA passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Per Carol's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, an informal celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home in King George, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of her beloved grandson can be sent to the Joel Forshaw Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o C&F Bank, 100 E Williamsburg Road, Sandston, VA 23150. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.