Ora Virginia Carr Bray, 98, of Gordonsville, died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Dogwood Village in Orange. Born November 28, 1920 in Fredericksburg, she was a daughter of the late Hiter Daniel Carr and Martha Lee Snellings Carr. She was the wife of the late Leon Willoughby Bray and she was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Bray, a grandson, Don Cash, Jr, one sister and five brothers. Mrs. Bray is survived by two daughters, Martha Lee Cash and husband Don of Virginia Beach, Sandra Elliott and husband Lynn of Suffolk, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a longtime member of Gordonsville Baptist church and she was very active in her community. She served as a Breakfast Buddy at Gordon Barbour Elementary School, was a member of the Gordonsville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, The Gordonsville VFW and the Eastern Star. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Gordonsville Baptist Church with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Collis and Rev. Bob Lewis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.