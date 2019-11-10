Myrtle L. Breeden, 81, of Fredericksburg passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the home of her son. Mrs. Breeden was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had a strong love for her Godly Father, her church and gardening. Mrs. Breeden was proud of her great-grandson whom she called her Buddy. She was very honored and proud of all his accomplishments and he was a great comfort to her in the end. Survivors include her son, James Breeden (Jessie); granddaughter Candice Breeden; great-grandson Aden Herndon; and siblings Lily Mae Weakley (Curtis), Archie Embrey (Emily), Peyton Embrey (Carol), Genevieve Newton (Raymond); Gloria Elmore (Richard), and Shelia Embrey and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Breeden; daughter Joyce Renee Breeden; parents, James and Ada Embrey; and sister Edna Taylor. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the National Cancer Society, cancer.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.