James Allen Brennan, 79, a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Allen, born on March 7, 1940, was the only child of Conrad "Jiggs" and Alberta Brennan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Hudson Brennan, whom he married on April 4, 1964. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, but also considered Fredericksburg Baptist Church, where his wife and daughters were members, to be church family. After graduating from James Monroe High School in 1958, Allen worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for over 30 years; and after retiring from VDOT, he worked for Wilbur Smith Associates for 10 years. Allen was dedicated to the fire service, having been a member of the Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company since 1962. During his time as a member of the volunteer company, he served in many capacities, including Chief, Chaplain, and Treasurer. He received the I.H. Middleton, Jr. Firefighter of the Year award 5 times, as well as numerous other accolades. He was also a member of the Virginia State Firefighter's Association, having served as President of the organization from 1985-1987, as an Executive Committee member for many years, and as chairman of the Rodeo Committee. Allen was also a member of Cumberland Valley Volunteer Firemen's Association and served as President of the organization in 2004. He was a founding member of the CVVFA President's Council that meets regularly with volunteer fire officials in the mid-Atlantic for the betterment of the volunteer fire service. He also held the position of Virginia State Director of the National Volunteer Fire Council. Through his involvement with fire service, he and Sharon were able to travel across the country; which included one of their favorite trips to Sitka, Alaska. He was a longtime member of the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. Allen was also a member of the Rappahannock Railroad Museum, sharing a love of trains with his grandson Joe. Allen was a dedicated public servant who volunteered much of his time to helping others, but was also dedicated to his family. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Garnett; son-in-law Stephen Garnett; grandchildren Joseph Allen Garnett and Sarah Garnett Armellino (Paul); sister-in-law Leathie Hudson; five nephews; one niece; and numerous cousins. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Karen Marie Brennan. The family would like to thank everyone at the Fredericksburg Dialysis Center who took such good care of him during the 10+ years that he was on dialysis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
