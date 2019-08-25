After a two-year battle with breast cancer, Nancy Stever Brewer passed away on July 20, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. She was 80 years old. Nancy is survived by her husband, Horton Brewer; her daughter and son-in law, Margie Brewer-Zambon and Sammy Zambon; her brother, John Stever (Helen); brother-in-law, Robert Brewer; her granddaughter, Lydia Zambon and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Wayne Stever. Mrs. Brewer was born on February 28, 1939 in Granton, NY to her parents, Sherman and Beatrice Stever. She lived the first years of her life on her parents' dairy farm until the property was sold to make way for the Cannonsville Reservoir in 1956. She grew up helping to care for the cows and other animals and was purported to be a "crack shot" with a .22 rifle. In 1957, she graduated from Deposit High School in Deposit, NY. She married Horton Brewer in 1971 and the Brewers' owned and ran Bookkeeping Tax Service, an accounting business in Deposit until the early 2000's. Nancy then went to work for Scott's Oquaga Lake House Resort until she retired in 2013 and moved with her husband to Fredericksburg, Virginia. An active member of the First United Methodist Church of Deposit, NY, Mrs. Brewer served many roles within the church and would often take time to look in on her older friends and neighbors. She was also an avid reader and had an interest in helping animals supporting both wildlife conservation and animal rescue efforts. Nancy will be remembered as a hard worker, a loving wife and mother, a steadfast friend and a devoted grandmother. The family will hold an informal memorial gathering on August 31, 2019 at 10:00am at Caledon State Park in King George, VA. All are welcome to attend. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Deposit Free Library, 159 Front Street, Deposit, NY 13754. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com