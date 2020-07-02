Patricia "Patty" Gail Brewster, age 66, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Patty was a long-time resident of Fredericksburg. Patty was born on November 1, 1953 in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia to the late Robert Albert and Velma Lee Brewster. She had a big heart and was always full of laughter. She is survived by her son, Ronald Jenkins, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Hartley, brothers Gary Brewster, Jeffrey Brewster, Larry Brewster, and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Brewster. Services for Patricia will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Highway Assembly of God.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Brewster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.