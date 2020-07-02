Patricia "Patty" Gail Brewster, age 66, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Patty was a long-time resident of Fredericksburg. Patty was born on November 1, 1953 in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia to the late Robert Albert and Velma Lee Brewster. She had a big heart and was always full of laughter. She is survived by her son, Ronald Jenkins, Jr., her daughter, Jennifer Hartley, brothers Gary Brewster, Jeffrey Brewster, Larry Brewster, and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Brewster. Services for Patricia will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Highway Assembly of God.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…