Oral Edward (Ed) Bridges Oral Edward (Ed) Bridges, Jr., 71, passed away October 27, 2019 in Stafford, Va. Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Adelaide, son, Bradley (Amanda) of Jamestown, RI; daughter, Deborah (Carl) of Stafford, VA. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Kate, Nick, and Will of Jamestown RI, and Abby and Chloe of Stafford, Va. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd, Stafford, Va. A graveside service will follow at noon at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com