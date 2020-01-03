Ada Virginia Briggs, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include her children, Vickie B. Headley (Roy), Ronald E. Briggs (Wynetha), Debra Briggs Hicks (Kevin), Sharel B. Boyle (Hugh), Stacey B. Ellis (John), Robin E. Briggs (Brenda), and Suzann Rae Irvin (Will); brothers Kenny Cox (Thelda) and Mickey Cox (Mary); 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Briggs, Sr.; children Richard E. Briggs, Jr. and Denise B. Ingram; grandsons, Jessie W.D. Briggs and Ronald E. Briggs, Jr.; and her parents, French and Fannie Cox. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to your local ASPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Briggs, Ada V.
