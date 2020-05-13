Robert Lee Bristow, 97, of Colonial Beach, VA, proud WWII veteran and Bronze Star Recipient, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1922 and retired from E.I. Dupont in May 1981. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family. Robert was preceded in death by his two daughters, Eva Gaynell and Virginia Bristow Williams. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Hattie Bristow; sons Robert (Bobby) Lee Bristow, Jr. (Betty), Brian K. Bristow (Dennette) Gary D. Bristow (Shannon), Ben Bristow (Courtney); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters Vernell Sayler, Hilda Hogge, Dorothy Bohannon; and a brother Clarence Bristow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or Shriners Hospital. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at storkefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bristow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.