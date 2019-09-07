Judith Allen Broaddus, 79, of Richmond died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. Judy was a lifelong member of Carmel Baptist Church, had been a teller at Union Bank & Trust, and had worked at the Hall Tree. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Reuben H. Broaddus, Jr.; her two children, Virginia Broaddus (Eric Whytsell) and Garland Allen Broaddus (Sydney); three siblings, Patricia Acors, Garland Lindon Allen and Cynthia McInteer (James); and four grandchildren, Mary Blair Whytsell, Gray Broaddus, Leighton Broaddus and McLean Broaddus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Ruth Allen, a sister, Donna Bounds and a niece, Kim Rozell. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Carmel Baptist Church in Ruther Glen. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice. Please sign the register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.