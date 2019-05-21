74, of Spotsylvania, died peacefully on May 16, 2019, in Charlottesville. Roosevelt was the son of the late Rufus and Marie Brooks. He is survived by his children Vonetta Graham, Theresa Brooks, Anthony Kearney of Statesville, NC and his devoted niece Brenda Carter of Stafford. He leaves behind his sisters Josephine Ellis (Charles), Edith Mills, his sister-n-law Queen Hardy and his Uncle Lewis Alsop (Josephine) and Aunt Landonia Taylor. He is preceded in death by his daughter Vanessa Mae Brooks, his sisters Margaret Smith, Lorene Camp, Ruth Edna Brooks, Rose Marie Carter, and his brothers Carl Brooks and MacArthur Brooks. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, May 23rd at AL Bennett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, May 24th at Sylvannah Baptist Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are needed. Online condolences can be submitted at albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.