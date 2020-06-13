Gloria Brooks, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Gloria was passionate, thoughtful, kind, and loving person who never met a stranger, and loved to talk. She enjoyed life to the fullest and reveled in life's simple pleasures such as shopping local thrift stores, getting her hair done at her favorite salon, and spending time with her family and friends. Gloria was an avid gardener. She loved spending time outdoors, cutting her grass and tending to her beautiful and abundant garden, full of flowers, of which she knew every plant's name. Gloria was a hard worker and role model for her family and friends. She worked for the Spotsylvania County school system, Gallahan Furniture, and at Found and Sons Funeral Home until she was well into her 80's. Gloria was the oldest member of the Mine Road Baptist Church. Family was incredibly important to Gloria. She is survived by her son, Gary H. Brooks and his wife, Martha, of Richmond; her daughter, Debra Luck of Spotsylvania; grandchildren, Geoffrey H. Brooks of Florida, Craig P. Brooks and his wife, Jaime of Richmond, Colleen B. Marcantel and her husband, Jeremy of Richmond, Jordan T. Luck and his wife, Emily of Williamsburg, and David W. Luck and his wife, Brooke of Fredericksburg; great-grandchildren, Owen and Gavin Brooks, Maddox Brooks, Madilynn Luck, Judah Luck and Noel Luck; her brother, Boyd M. Wheeler; and a host of wonderful friends including Maryann and J.R. Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Howard Brooks; her mother and father, Wilma and Rooney Wheeler; brother, Reginald and Carlton Wheeler; and her sister, Joyce W. Woolfrey. Gloria will have a private viewing and graveside service on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed to Gloria's family at foundandsons.com.
+1
+1
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…