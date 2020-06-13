Gloria Brooks, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Gloria was passionate, thoughtful, kind, and loving person who never met a stranger, and loved to talk. She enjoyed life to the fullest and reveled in life's simple pleasures such as shopping local thrift stores, getting her hair done at her favorite salon, and spending time with her family and friends. Gloria was an avid gardener. She loved spending time outdoors, cutting her grass and tending to her beautiful and abundant garden, full of flowers, of which she knew every plant's name. Gloria was a hard worker and role model for her family and friends. She worked for the Spotsylvania County school system, Gallahan Furniture, and at Found and Sons Funeral Home until she was well into her 80's. Gloria was the oldest member of the Mine Road Baptist Church. Family was incredibly important to Gloria. She is survived by her son, Gary H. Brooks and his wife, Martha, of Richmond; her daughter, Debra Luck of Spotsylvania; grandchildren, Geoffrey H. Brooks of Florida, Craig P. Brooks and his wife, Jaime of Richmond, Colleen B. Marcantel and her husband, Jeremy of Richmond, Jordan T. Luck and his wife, Emily of Williamsburg, and David W. Luck and his wife, Brooke of Fredericksburg; great-grandchildren, Owen and Gavin Brooks, Maddox Brooks, Madilynn Luck, Judah Luck and Noel Luck; her brother, Boyd M. Wheeler; and a host of wonderful friends including Maryann and J.R. Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Howard Brooks; her mother and father, Wilma and Rooney Wheeler; brother, Reginald and Carlton Wheeler; and her sister, Joyce W. Woolfrey. Gloria will have a private viewing and graveside service on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed to Gloria's family at foundandsons.com.

