June Evelyn Brooks, 90, of Tampa, FL entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. Born July 30, 1929 in Fredericksburg, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Tyson and Emma Cooper Tyson; and her husband of 67 years, Thomas Lynn Brooks, Jr. After her husband retired, they moved to Florida where she has resided for 41 years. One of her enjoyments in life was world travel with her husband. She was a member of the Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, Tampa, FL. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne M. Jones (Michael); granddaughter, June Katrina Puls (Shannon), all of Spring Hill, FL; great-granddaughter, SPC Kayla M. Hottenstein (Garrett), US Army, Fort Hood, TX . A service will be held at noon on Friday, June 26, at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com