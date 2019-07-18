On July 14, 2019, Marion Joseph Brooks received his heavenly wings. Born on August 13, 1924 in Jersey, VA. Marion was more known as "Joe". He was married to his wife Mary B. Brooks of 70 years. Funeral Services will be: 11 am. Saturday, July 20,2019 at Salem Baptist Church 12262 Salem Church Road, King George, VA 22485. Where the Rev. Leonard Bland is Pastor. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to service. Cards and /or donations can be sent to Mrs. Mary Brooks, P.O. Box 56 Jersey VA 22481 Arrangements by: Campbell Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, VA