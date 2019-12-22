Dale Marie Brooks Oaks, 64, of Spotsylvania, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Spotsylvania. She leaves behind her husband, David Lee Oaks, daughter, Mary Ann Shifflett, two grandchildren, Zoey Marie and Manson Lee all of Spotsylvania. Mother and Step-Father Catherine & Henry Guilford, Hampton, and several sisters and brothers and nieces and nephews that loved her and will miss her beyond words. She was preceded in death by her Father, Ralph Oliver Brooks, grandfather Peyton Brooks, grandmother Beatrice Brooks and stepfather, Richard Turner and other loving family members. Known by many for her great love of animals and her open-door for anyone that needed a home. Dale would give you the shirt off her back and has taught countless young and old alike to ride a horse or skin a squirrel. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at Bethel Christian Church 5542 Courthouse Rd Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Donations can be made directly to her husband David Oaks.
