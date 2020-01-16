Diane E. Brothers, 66, of Fredericksburg, gained her bedazzled and bejeweled angel wings on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Diane is survived by her daughters, Marion Brothers Dudley (Michael), of Fredericksburg and Maureen Brothers Coleman, of Plymouth, MA; three step-children Jim Brothers (Marianne) and Brian Brothers (Dodie), both of Valley Cottage, NY, and Lisa Maggio (Joe), of Pearl River, NY; her adored grandchildren, Abi, Michael, Jr., and Wyatt, who loved their "Mips"; step-grandchildren Keri, Jimmy, Katie, Michael, Steven, Paul, Allie, Christina, and Maleigha "Lei" Dudley; sister, Joanie Conkling (David) of South Weymouth, MA; and hrt niece, Lauren Conkling of Weymouth, MA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; and a stepdaughter, Denise Ramos (Louie). A brief memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Following the service the family will receive friends. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.