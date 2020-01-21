Bobbie Anne Brown, 43, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Bobbie graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1995. Survivors include her boyfriend, Denny Leon Thompson, Jr.; son Sully Reed Brown; and siblings Elmore Frank Brown, Jr. and Constance Dee Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore Frank Brown, Sr. and Nancy Jane Setzer Brown. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
