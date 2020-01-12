Brenda Sullivan Brown, 75, passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Mrs. Brown was born on July 3, 1944 in Fredericksburg to Ellsworth and Mary Sullivan. She occupied various jobs throughout her life including secretary at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, real estate agent and substitute teacher. Mrs. Brown was an accomplished pianist, organist, seamstress, and a very talented artist and floral designer. Above all, Brenda was a devoted, fun-loving mother, who always gave of her time and heart and loved taking care of her family. Survivors include her children, Talli Brown (Daniel), Tamara Doggett (Timothy) and Tarina Davis; grandchildren, Tara, Tristan "Buster", Brandon, Alaina, Emily and Aaron; step-grandchildren, John, Joshua, Tim; and great-granddaughter Aubree. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Gerald E. Brown. Mama, you have always given so much and asked for nothing in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us, and always paving the way for us. You will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.