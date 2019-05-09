Charlie Eugene Brown, 61, of Woodford passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was dearly loved by all who knew him including his family and friends. Charlie regularly attended congregation meetings with his family every week. He loved his sports including baseball and football; and also enjoyed photography, singing and drawing. Charlie's family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please visit foundandsons.com for the full obituary and to send his family online condolences.