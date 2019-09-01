David "Jeff" J. Brown, 63, of Lorton, died peacefully on August 27, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Jeff was the president and cofounder of Rock, Stone and Sand Yard Inc. located in Lorton, VA. He was a hardworking man and took much pride in running his business. Jeff was also an avid hunter who loved racing and being outdoors. Always one to crack a joke and share a smile, he was a kind man with a firm handshake and a hearty laugh. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Brown. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Brown; mother, Anna Brown; children, David Brown, and Teresa Osborn (Michael); grandchildren, Abigail Brown, Luke Miller, Madeline, Max, Emma, and Cooper Osborn. He is also survived by his siblings, Deborah Gardner (Al), Cheryl Robinson (Phil), Charles Brown (Janet), and Ralph Brown (Kelly). The family would like to invite all guests from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. A prayer service will begin at 7:30pm. All guests are also welcome to join the family for a celebration of Jeff's life on September 4, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm at Harbour Grille 13188 Marina Way Woodbridge, VA where food and drinks will be served. The inurnment will be private.