Diana Brown-Gaither, 64, of Ruther Glen, Virginia went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 26, 2019. Diana was born on January 31, 1955 in South Hill, Virginia to the late Ms. Viola Davis and Mr. Larmon Brown. She graduated with a degree in Business Management from Strayer University and had a successful thirty five year career as a Budget Analyst for the Federal Government. Diana is survived by her sons, Alexander (Shaclecha) Douglas of Youngstown, OH and Derrick (Laurice) Gaither of Fayetteville, NC; daughter Elizabeth Mills of Fredericksburg; 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren who will always know and love her as "Nana". Diana leaves to love and cherish her memory her many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, special friend John Epperson and the Epperson Family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, cousin, aunt, and friend. Diana will always be remembered as being a strong, outspoken woman, who was full of wisdom and would help anyone. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name at www.donate3.cancer.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.