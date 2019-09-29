Jessie Ball Brown, 103, of King George, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her children, Charles Brown, Romaine Johnson, and Hampton Brown. There will be a homegoing service Tuesday, October 1, at 11:00 a.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, viewing at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Mortgage Liquidation, P.O. Box 9165, Fredericksburg, VA 22403.