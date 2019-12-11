Joan C. Brown Joan C. Brown, 85, passed away Tuesday, 03 December at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond VA after suffering a massive stroke. She was a member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania. Prior to moving to the Fredericksburg area, she had retired from the New York Port Authority. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Wayne J. Brown and daughter Elaine Brown, 4 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 December at 11AM with a viewing one hour before. Remains rest with A. L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.