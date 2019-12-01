Raymond Lee Brown, Jr. (known to many as Junior), 87, of Culpeper, VA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 27, 1932 to the late Raymond Lee Brown, Sr. and Cornelia Dowdy Brown. After graduating from James Monroe High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served four tours of duty to Korea aboard the USS Boxer CVA-21 aircraft carrier. Upon completion of his enlistment, he returned home and joined his father in serving the agricultural industry. He married Peggy Lynn Myers August 28, 1976 and together raised their three daughters. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond, his mother, Cornelia, brother-in-law, Clifton, and niece, Susan (Berkie). He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, of 43 years, his three daughters, Lynn and husband Dwayne, Laurie, Jamie and husband Amitabh, his 10 grandchildren, McKaylah, Cierra, Ryleigh, Brianna, Hayden, Alijah, Kiran, Raegan, Ella and Shay, his great grandchild, Jhourney, his sister Margaret , his niece, Margaret Ann and her husband Talmadge, his grandnephew, Alex, and his buddy Bootsie. Junior was known for his quick wit, his gentle guidance and his willingness to help everyone. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. There will be a graveside service for friends and family on December 3rd at 2:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, and a Celebration of Life on December 14th at 1:00 pm at New Salem Baptist Church in Culpeper.