William Bryant Brown Jr. William Bryant Brown Jr., 47, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital. Bryant was born on May 7, 1972 in Fredericksburg, VA. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. Bryant enjoyed fishing and grew up close to the Rappahannock River. He loved spending time with his daughter and loved her very much. He loved spending time and was full of smiles when it came to his grandchildren, Brayden and Addy. Bryant had the biggest smile and we will never forget that beautiful smile he always had. Survivors include his loving mother, Barbara Jean Brown, sister, Tammy Jean Hord, his cherished daughter, Taryn Nicole Brown Sexton and her husband, Timmy, his ex wife, mother of his child and good friend, Tara Lynn Brown. Two grandchildren, Brayden Sexton and Addalyn Sexton. Uncles, Ronnie (Norma) Perry and Thomas Perry, Aunts, Shirley (Charles) Byrnn, Betty (Elbert) Beer and Ellen (Robert) Holladay, special cousin and friend Ronald Perry, cousin Chad Perry, and one niece Savannah Hord. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bryant "Billy" Brown Sr. Bryant will be missed everyday and forever in our hearts. "Your Memory will Never Die" A celebration of his life will be held at a later date." Online condolences and fond memories of Bryant may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com