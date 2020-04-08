Marie Sullivan Brown, 96, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Brown was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at the Fredericksburg visitor's center and was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church. Mrs. Brown enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, and gardening. Survivors include her daughter Cassandra Winkler (Ed); stepson Robert Brown (Theresa); grandchildren Kendra Harley (Luke), Leanne Winkler (Mike), Robbie Brown (Michelle), and Sean Brown (Kathryn); great-grandchildren Shannon Polivka (Paul), Clay Harley (Kelley), Madison, Robbie III, Garatt, Wyatt, and Gavin; great-great-grandchildren Corbin and Emma Polvika; four legged companion Scruffy; and care takers Sarah, Hailey, Lisa, and Alicia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frances Brown and her first husband, John Olive. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.