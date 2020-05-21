Rickey J. Brown, 61, peacefully departed this life at his residence in Spotsylvania, VA, with his wife, Angela Barnett-Brown by his side. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 23 at A. L. Bennett Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sylvannah Baptist Church. Due to the pandemic, only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and please wear a mask.

