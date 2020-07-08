Scott Durand Brown, 49, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home in Dahlgren, VA. Survivors include his mother Ellen Brooks Brown; daughter Courtney Brown, step-daughter Kimberly Jewell; sister Linda Meador (Larry); brother Steve Brown; and father Frederic Brown, niece, nephew, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Scott enjoyed travel, "Jeeping", and music. He cherished time spent with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Storke Funeral Home King George Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to the King George County Sheriff's Office, 10445 Government Center Blvd, King George, VA 22485. Please note that due to the current pandemic, a mask is required to enter the funeral home for the memorial. The family is recommending business casual dress for the service.