Charles McNeil Browne 84, of Locust Grove passed away April 24, 2019. Charles is survived by two sons; Charles Warren Browne (Evey) and Rylan Browne, two daughters; Tawny Penic (Eric) and Holly Burris (Chris), nine grandchildren and two sisters; Alice and Mabel. He is also survived by his longtime friend Benece Leavitt. Mr. Browne was preceded in death by his parents Chalmer and Loretto Browne, two brothers, Paul and Ned and sister Rita. Charles served in the United States Navy. He then went to U.C.L.A. where he earned a degree in Engineering. He then moved to Sumerduck where he raised his family and worked as an engineer at Fort Belvoir where he earned the Army's Meritorious Civilian Service Awardfor his work there. Charles retired to Lake of the Woods where he enjoyed dancing and traveling. He was a fan of the U.C.L.A. Bruins, the Washington Redskins, and the Washington Nationals. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charles' name to The Nature Conservancy Online condolences may be made at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com The family will receive friends from 11:30am-1:00pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm and interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.