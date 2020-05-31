Ronald Bryant, 76, of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Born August 8, 1943, in Spotsylvania, VA, he was the son of the late Dan "Bill" Bryant and Parker "Delano" Bryant. He is survived by one sister, Monica Payne and husband, Dave; nieces, Christa Jackubiak and husband, Wayne, son, Joseph, daughter, Julianne; Kristi Hallman and husband, Michael, sons, Jackson and Luke; Julie Wilson and husband, Jason, daughters, Cheyenne and Cierra, granddaughter, Charlotte; Lisa Adducci and husband, Santino, son, Atticus, daughter, Eliza; and Samantha Swain and partner, John, son Blake, daughters, Kaylee, Betty, and Georgia; nephew, Matt Kindig and wife, Paulette; and numerous beloved cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Bryant. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Fredericksburg, VA. Arrangements handled by Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Area Foodbank, 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408 or the HIV/Aids Support Services, B 4701 Market Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
