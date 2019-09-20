Jenni Lea Buchholz of King George passed peacefully with loving family by her side. She leaves to cherish her memory. She was a devoted animal lover, Redskins fan and beach goer. She is survived by her parents, life partner, siblings and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a 5K benefit on 9/28 in King George at Potomac School in memory of Jenni and in honor of nephew Noah:Cancer Free Family Tree- https://runsignup.com/race/va/King George/cancerfreefamilytree A memorial will follow at Two Rivers Baptist Church at 2:00 PM.