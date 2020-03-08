Kimberly Dawn Bukowski, 59, passed away March 2, 2020, with her family by her side in Fredericksburg, Va. Kim was a hard worker, working for BMC of Manassas, Va for 23 years and also more than 10 at Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123 of Fredericksburg, Va. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Moose lodge. Kim spent summers at the beach with her family, enjoyed life to the fullest loved to travel, she loved holidays, birthdays was very family oriented, people loved how she was with others sweet loving and good to everyone! Kim's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Mrs. Bukowski is survived by her husband Jerry Bukowski; Mother Clara Griffis; Son Jay Fitzgerald (Rebecca); Daughter Ashley Fitzgerald (Christopher); Step Daughters Nicole Sims (Robbie), Melissa Bukowski; Grandchildren, Cody Fitzgerald, Hayden Fitzgerald, Hailey Carter, Kailynn Carter, Camden Fitzgerald, Colby Fitzgerald, Cameron Hawkins, Ian Sims, and Bryce Sims. She was preceded in death by Father James Griffis and Son Christopher Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday March 9, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg, Va. A service will be held at 12 pm Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg, Va. Any flower donation may be made to Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg, Va. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.