Shirley J. Bulkley, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Fredericksburg, VA on February 16th. Born in Shelby, Ohio to Raymon and Edith Zeiters, she moved to Columbus, Ohio where she met and married William S. Bulkley in 1948. They worked and resided in Columbus for many years and after retirement moved to California for several years. In 1993 they settled in Virginia to be close to family and were very involved in the lives of their 3 grandchildren. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her 3 children, daughters, Laura Higgins (Mitch) and Lynn Wearsch (Gary) and son, Ward Bulkley (Sylvia); grandsons, Patrick, and Kyle Hunt; and granddaughter, Kara Hunt. She and her husband were active and lovingly engaged with their grandkids and very proud of their achievements. Shirley and her family so much appreciate her loving and compassionate caregivers, Cassandra and Susan. Shirley liked to work with numbers and after high school one of her first jobs was as a bookkeeper. She continued her career in accounting at the OSU Veterinary Hospital for 14 years, going from Accounting Clerk to head of the Accounting Department. Shirley also worked for 5 years at the Columbus Museum of Art. Her life before and after retirement was filled with travel, she and husband Will made several trips to Europe, one that was for 10 weeks and they visited several countries. An avid sports enthusiast, she liked OSU football and basketball and also enjoyed golf and tennis. Hobbies included bowling, bingo, cards and travel. She loved reading and always had a stack of books at home and had a notebook filled with the hundreds of books she had read along with favorite authors. Calling hours for Shirley will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Avenue, Fredericksburg. Burial will be in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
