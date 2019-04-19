Jeane D. Bullock, 78, of King George, peacefully passed from this life Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Jo Anne Bullock; two nieces, Deborah J. Fairfax (Todd) and Julie A. Dobson (Michael); great-nephews Thomas Fines and Evan Fairfax; and great-niece Ellen Fines. Survivors also include her aunt, Beatrice Clark of Keezeltown, aunt by marriage, Myrtis Carver (James Lewis), and numerous cousins. Miss Bullock was preceded in death by her parents, Hayes and Fannie Bullock, and her brother, George "Pete" Bullock. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church in King George. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. A founding member of the Richmond Area Chapter of the Association of Operating Room Nurses, Miss Bullock served over forty years as an operating room nurse and in related healthcare fields. She has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Jeane D. Bullock Nursing Scholarship, c/o MWH Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.