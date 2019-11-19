63, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welford M. Bullock Sr. and Shirley R. Bullock Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie Bullock; children, Michell Tanner (Ben), Melissa Bullock, Trae Bullock, Jon Bullock (Naomi); stepdaughter, Lisa Harkey (David); 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Bullock (Keith), Terry Bullock (Kay) and Mike Bullock (Sharon). Mason was an exceptional man in every way. His passions were his faith and church and he served as a deacon at Hunton Baptist Church. He also loved horses and golf. The family will receive friends at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va., starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. and a luncheon after. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hunton Baptist Church Youth Fund.