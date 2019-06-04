Pansy S. Bumbrey, 88, of King George passed away on May 31,2019 surrounded by family at home. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Melvin Bumbrey and Sterling Bumbrey (Ann); one daughter Rowena Pollard (Tyrone); an "devoted granddaughter" and caregiver; Alicia Mutua (Rainey); one brother Perry L. Scranage Sr. (Mary Bell); one sister in-law Minerva Scranage; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, from 4-8 PM with family receiving friends from 7-8 PM. The funeral service will be Friday, June 7 at The King George Church of God at 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Little Ark Baptist Church Cemetery. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com