Cameron Patrick Bumgardner, 25, of Fredericksburg, VA, a loving and compassionate young man, earned his angel wings on Friday, September 6, 2019. Cameron attended Germanna Community College and was an HVAC installer and building contractor. He was an all-star athlete in baseball and soccer in his youth. He had a strong passion for abstract art and enjoyed golf, DJing, and LED gloving. He loved being at his grandparents' farm working with horses and helping any way he could doing farm chores. He was a kind gentleman and always willing to help someone in need. He is survived by his beautiful baby daughter, Clara Lillian; his father and mother, Tedd and Jacqueline Bumgardner; brother, Caleb Bumgardner; grandparents, Cameron and Martha Thompson, Mark and Nancy Curtas, Earl and Betty Bumgardner; great-grandparents, John and Ruth Zeutzius, Yvonne Curtas; uncles and aunts, Paul and Theresa Morgan, Shaylor and Jennifer Warren, David and Lauren Skinner, Joshua and Breanne Curtas; nephew, CJ; and numerous special cousins and best friends. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.