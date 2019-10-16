Jerry Michael "Mike" Bunn, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on October 11, 2019 after a prolonged struggle with heart disease. Born in Galax, VA to Beulah (Bunn) Harris and Raymond Bunn; he graduated from Galax High School in 1965 where he played tennis and football, and became interested in English and history. At VA Tech, he was a member of Phi Alpha Theta history honors fraternity and president of the History Club, and awarded a B.A. (1969) and M.A. (1970) in History. His area of expertise was American relations with Russia. While at Tech, he began his life-long love of motorcycles. Mike studied Russian at the Defense Language Institute at Monterey, CA, and served in the United States Army Security Agency as a Russian linguist (1970-74). He was a Sergeant and All-Mission Controller for Delta squadron at the Wobeck Detachment Field Station in Augsburg, Germany. Mike was an American History, Government, and English Teacher and Social Studies Department Chairman at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, retiring in 2002 after a 28-year career. He set up the Advance Placement program in History at Gar-Field for top performers in Prince William County schools, and received Teacher of the Year award. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Ann (Osborne) Bunn; his son, Christopher Michael Bunn, and wife Gina Filiberto; and his grand-dog Nox; his mother Beulah Harris; sister, Karen Seaton; and brother Mark Bunn. A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be shared with his family online at vacremationservice.com.