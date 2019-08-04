William Burchett Jr., 55, of Stafford, passed away on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. Bill departed in peace after a long battle with cancer, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Candy Burchett; children, Sam and Jacob Burchett. He will also be dearly missed by his mother, Jo-Ann Burchett; sister Anita Durham; nieces Jessica Netterstrom and Teresa Durham; grand-niece Hailey Netterstrom; nephew-in-law Eric Netterstrom; and his sister-in-law Paula Pulsifer, and her family: Alan Pulsifer (husband), Kayla Thompson (niece), and Stephanie Thompson (niece-in-law). He was preceded in death by his father, William Burchett. Bill was a kind and caring man, patient to a fault, who never knew a stranger. After his service in the Air Force, where he met his wife, he helped raise his children while driving professionally as a long-haul truck driver. Bill eventually transitioned to school bus and shuttle bus driving until his retirement from the Federal Government in 2014. He was an avid reader who loved all things fantasy and mystical, including his favorite authors Clive Cussler and Terry Brooks. Bill collected comics and enjoyed discussions about their relationship with the new Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most recently, he was passionate about collecting and arranging crystals, as he discovered their unique properties and benefits to his physical and mental health. A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford chapel, 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA, 22554. A second memorial will be held in Georgia later this month for close friends and family. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.