Gerald James Burdett, 68, of King George passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Gerald was the definition of a true American Patriot. He grew up on a farm in West Plains, MO. He devoted his life to his country and joined the Marines at the age of 18. He retired with honors at the age of 41, last stationed at Cherry Point, NC. He was a family man who helped raise two beautiful daughters, but Gerald was a father to all, including 7 stepchildren. He loved being a grandfather & great-grandfather, and taught his family many valuable lessons in life, which he enjoyed to the fullest. He had a passion to play and write songs on the guitar. He also enjoyed tinkering with things, always had a smile on his face and touched everyone's heart that he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Burdett; 2 brothers, Matthew Burdett, and Mike Wheatly; 4 sisters, Laura Burdett, Kelly Burdett, Jaydenne Gallao, and Robin Hines; 2 daughters, Tina Wyatt, and Elizabeth Haddock; 5 grandsons, Steven Thornton, Michael Thornton, Matthew Haddock, Ryan Haddock, and Andrew Haddock; 7 stepchildren, Melissa Lewis, Verna Mann, Steve Barton, Ella Martin, Rebecca Jones, Carolyn Barton, and Josh Barton; and numerous step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry James Burdett; his mother, Betty Louis Sand; his sister, Carolyn Burdett; and stepson, James Barton. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Burdett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.