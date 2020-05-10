Gerald James Burdett, 68, of King George passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Gerald was the definition of a true American Patriot. He grew up on a farm in West Plains, MO. He devoted his life to his country and joined the Marines at the age of 18. He retired with honors at the age of 41, last stationed at Cherry Point, NC. He was a family man who helped raise two beautiful daughters, but Gerald was a father to all, including 7 stepchildren. He loved being a grandfather & great-grandfather, and taught his family many valuable lessons in life, which he enjoyed to the fullest. He had a passion to play and write songs on the guitar. He also enjoyed tinkering with things, always had a smile on his face and touched everyone's heart that he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Burdett; 2 brothers, Matthew Burdett, and Mike Wheatly; 4 sisters, Laura Burdett, Kelly Burdett, Jaydenne Gallao, and Robin Hines; 2 daughters, Tina Wyatt, and Elizabeth Haddock; 5 grandsons, Steven Thornton, Michael Thornton, Matthew Haddock, Ryan Haddock, and Andrew Haddock; 7 stepchildren, Melissa Lewis, Verna Mann, Steve Barton, Ella Martin, Rebecca Jones, Carolyn Barton, and Josh Barton; and numerous step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry James Burdett; his mother, Betty Louis Sand; his sister, Carolyn Burdett; and stepson, James Barton. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…