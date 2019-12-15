Brian Raymond Burgess, 53, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Brian was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 11, 1966 to Clifford T. Burgess, Jr. and Pamela T. Burgess. Brian worked most of his professional life as a visual information specialist for the Department of Defense. Prior to that, Brian served 23 years of active and reserve military service obtaining the rank of Major, USMC before his retirement in 2006. His deployments included Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Restore Hope (Somalia), and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brian had a wide range of creative inspirations from playing guitar in bands to painting outdoors on location. He ultimately earned an MFA degree in Illustration from Hartford Art School, MA in 2014 and was a talented artist. Brian enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife with a goal of visiting as many U.S. National Parks as possible. Brian was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his sons playing music, gaming, and hiking. Brian was an active member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and cherished the opportunities to serve in the community, grow in faith, and help spread the good news of the Lord. Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Julia S. Burgess; sons Benjamin J. Burgess (Linden) and Ethan G. Burgess; and one grandchild Gabriel Luke Burgess. He is also survived by his parents, Clifford T. Burgess, Jr (Diane) and Pamela T. Burgess; three siblings Clifford T. Burgess, III (Susan), Justin N. Burgess, and Alecia B. Durner (Colin). He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Capital Caring Health for their excellent care and support provided to Brian and the family during his final weeks. A memorial service will be held at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 . Interment and reception to immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Micah Ecumenical Ministries or Fredericksburg UMC.