Catherine Jeter Burke of Woodford, Virginia passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Affectionately known as "Kitty", she was born to Milton and Lola Jeter on July 18, 1929 and lived her entire life in Woodford. Along with her husband John Burke, Jr, they raised their family, maintained their farm and forestland and managed an antique shop. Kitty cherished her family and is survived by her three children Beverly Gravatt, John Burke III (Cathy), and Bettie French (Bill); her seven grandchildren Sarah Burke Pumphrey (Ben), Josh Burke (Lindsay), Catherine Gravatt Denniston (David), Rebecca Burke (David), Will French (Laurie), John French (Meredith) and Caroline French Walker (Kyle); and her thirteen great grandchildren; Drew and Matthew Pumphrey, Caitlin, Blair and Jack Burke, Payton and Riley Denniston, George and Casey Slottje, Marilyn and Melanie French, and Norah and Davis Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Kitty was also an active member of Bowling Green Baptist Church. She was a faithful participant in church activities, especially the choir. The immediate family will remember Kitty in a private service at the family graveyard. Online condolences may be left at www.storkefuneralhome.com and cards and letters for the family may be mailed to Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…