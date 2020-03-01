Joan Burnette, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was very proud of her volunteer work with the Stephen Ministry at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and her work with their Food Bank. Joan is survived by her six children, Clifford Tichenor (Jocelyn) and Stuart Tichenor (Patricia), all of Fredericksburg, and Frank Tichenor (Janice) and Linda Tichenor, all of Florida; Sheryll Pyle (Kevin) of Yorktown, Christine Basham (David) of Maryland, eight grandchildren, Katie Poirier, John Bobrowiecki, Mitchell Tichenor, Andrew Bobrowiecki, Kristi Tichenor, Jackie Basham, Jonathon Basham, and Benjamin Pyle; six great-grandchildren, her sisters, Delores, Trudy, and Dorothy; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Fredericksburg. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle. Condolences to his family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church
308 Hanover Street
EDERICKSBURG, VA, FR 22401
Mar 5
Burial
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Quantico National Cemetery
18424 Joplin Road
Triangle, VA 22172
