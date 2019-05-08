Claudette Yvonne Lucette Dehais Burns, 79, of Spotsylvania passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living. Mrs. Burns' pride and joy was her family. She loved and enjoyed all her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claudette is preceded in death by her husband Francis Joseph Burns, Jr; her mother Paulette Gley, "Mamie"; her father Gaston Dehais, "Papy" and her sister Marie Dehais. Survivors include her children, Catherine Burns Manley of Daleville AL, Francoise Paulette Sibley, Francis Joseph Burns III and Margaret Burns Berry of Spotsylvania, William Raymond Burns of Austin TX and John Claude Burns of Spotsylvania; 14 grandchildren Billy Manley, Brittney Manley, Megan Manley, Christine Sibley, Robert Sibley, Thomas Sibley, Nicole Burns, Candice Arnold, Christofor Burns, Aaron Berry, James Berry, Micah Burns, Cody Burns, Kaven Burns; 13 great-grandchildren Mace Manley, Talula Scout Langenkamp, Jordan Sibley, Cameron Sibley, Benjamin Sibley, Nathan Burns, Nickolas Burns, Jameson Burns, Jackson Burns, Madelyn Burns, Kaylee Huntington, Wyatt Burns and Lennox Robert Burns; her sister Josiane Bavau; her brothers, Maurice Dehais and Michel Dehais of France and 16 nieces and nephews. "For our mother her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved and adored every one of us from the first born to her generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the value she cherished was in her family; a priceless gift she shared with all of us. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives." The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends and loved ones after the service at the home of Frank and Valerie Burns at 5523 Bounds St. Fredericksburg. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.