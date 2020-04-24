David Allen Burns, 77, of King George County, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born Sunday, December 6, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late Elmer Gordon Burns and Rosemary Entler Burns. David is survived by his wife of 18 years, Raquel R. Perez-Burns, children; Jackie Cruz, Erik Figueroa and Angie Cruz, siblings; Carolyn Miller and Evelyn Parker and fourteen beloved grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

