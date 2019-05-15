Armour - Charles Allen Burrell, 69, died at his home working in the yard on Monday, May 6, 2019. Memorial service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Charles Allen Burrell was born on September 19, 1949 to Arnold "Dewey" and Blanche (Allen) Burrell in King George, VA. He graduated from King George High School. He worked in the printing business in Virginia, Colorado, and Oregon. He married Barbie Serr in October of 1973. Allen worked at a women's correction facility in Colorado where he trained women in the printing business. In 2016, he retired and the couple moved to Armour, SD. Allen was a member of the Edgewater, CO Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, working in the yard, camping, and riding bike. People enjoyed being around Allen's quiet, humble, fun, caring personality. Allen is survived by his wife, Barbie of Armour, SD, 10 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister.