Donald B. Burrell Sr., 55, of Triangle, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. He was employed at Payne Trucking of Fredericksburg. Donald is survived by his fiancé, Tanja Turner of Triangle; sons Nikolas "Nikko" Burrell of Fredericksburg and Joshua T. Burrell of Nitro, WV; a daughter Britnee N. Burrell of Teays Valley, WV; granddaughter Zylah Rose Burrell of Nitro, WV; brother George "June" Burrell Jr. of Fredericksburg; sisters Romaine P. Burrell of Fredericksburg, Latanya P. Maiden of Spotsylvania, Avise Burrell of Richmond; nephews Andre C. Burrell, Anthony "Tony" Dyson, and Anthony "Bam Bam" Rollins, all of Fredericksburg, and AntJuan D. Burrell of Spotsylvania; nieces Victoria "Vicki" Nickens and Petrece S. Beaner of Fredericksburg; aunts Sylvia Pilgrim, Mary White, and Rose E. Long of Fredericksburg; five great-nephews; two great-nieces; and numerous cousins. Donald was preceded in death by son Donald "DJ" Burrell Jr.; and parents George D. Burrell Sr. and Winnie P. Burrell of Spotsylvania. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com