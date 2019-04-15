Thomas M. "Tommy" Burrell, 74 of King George passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. Tommy was a lifelong resident of King George County with a deep love for his family and community. Known for his friendly nature and ever-present smile, Tommy never met a stranger. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and was thankful for them all. More than 40 years ago, Tommy began working in carpentry and built his business, Thomas M. Burrell, Inc., with a reputation for being fair and trustworthy, delivering quality work, and helping those in need. Tommy's contributions to his community were many. He was a founding member of the King George Builders Association and served as its president many times over the past three decades. In that capacity, he started the King George Home and Craft Show that is now an annual community event in King George. Tommy was also very proud of and a key contributor to the King George Fall Festival for over 30 years, serving as Chairman of the Fall Festival Committee from 2003 through 2015. Tommy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Catherine M. Burrell; his children, Thomas Burrell II (Anissa) and Tina Sisson (Dale); five sisters, Catherine Hallmark (Bob), Lorraine Hoge (Gene), Betty Wimberley, Irene Croxton (Tom) and Brenda Dugan (Denny); five brothers, Herbie Burrell, Allen Burrell (Barbie), Joe Burrell (LeAnn), Buddy Burrell (Gloria, partner Don) and Pete Burrell (Donna) and five grandchildren, Bradley Sisson, Brittney Burrell, Jenna Sisson, Kyle Sisson and Trey Burrell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Blanche Burrell and his siblings, Mary "Lizzie" White and Arnold Burrell. The family will receive friends at Round Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 16th from 5:00 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 am at Round Hill, with burial to follow in Historyland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the King George Fall Festival. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist