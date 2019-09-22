Edythe K. Burt went to join her Maker on September 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a loving mother and a wonderful person. She graduated from Tufts University and became an Occupational Therapist specializing in Mental Health. She is survived by a son, Christopher M. Roth and a daughter, Stacy A. Wood. Her middle daughter, Nonda A. Roth died on March 31, 2019. Edythe married James M. Burt, Recipient of the Medal of Honor. Together, the two traveled the world and Jim shared his Military experiences. Our mother was a fantastic person and she dealt with life's challenges in a positive manner. We were proud to call her Mom and she will be missed by all she touched. We know she is enjoying her time in Heaven with God, family and friends. Mom, Jim and Nonda will be interred together in Hancock, New Hampshire. Love you Mom, Chris and Stacy. Sign register online www.storkefuneralhome.com.